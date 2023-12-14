Man receives suspended jail sentence after confronting teenagers with imitation firearm at Filey Brigg
On the evening of July 30 2022, North Yorkshire Police received a call about an incident in a remote location near Filey Brigg.
A teenager reported that she and a group of friends had been involved in an altercation with a man with a gun.
The man had approached them from a motorhome after a dispute about noise.
The call led to an immediate response by specially-trained firearms officers.
On arrival, officers approached a motorhome in the area, and a man came out at their request.
The man, James Edge, 41, of Swadlincote, Derbyshire, was arrested.
Officers searched the motorhome and found an Airsoft BB gun and an air pistol inside.
Edge pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence at York Crown Court on November 14, 2023.
On December 13, he was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, as well as 80 hours of unpaid work and a £187 victim surcharge.
The two guns were ordered to be forfeited.
Investigator Doug Stanway, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Although the weapon was tucked in his waistband at all times, by displaying it Edge caused considerable fear and panic among a group of young people.
“The weapons we recovered would pass as real firearms in the dark and the heat of the moment.
"Thankfully, the incident was resolved peacefully, but it is important to understand that Edge’s behaviour was unacceptable, and necessitated a robust and proportionate police response.”