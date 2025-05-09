Man receiving emergency treatment after car comes off pier in Scarborough
The incident was reported at 7.18pm on Thursday (May 8) which led to coastguard, lifeboat, fire and rescue, ambulance and police being alerted to the scene close to the Scarborough Lighthouse.
The car had overturned and submerged in the water.
A man in the driver’s seat, believed to have been the only occupant of the vehicle, was recovered to an ambulance for emergency treatment.
He was taken to hospital his family were informed and are receiving support from the police.
Vincent’s Pier has been closed temporarily while the investigation continues.
Witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police, or anyone with relevant video footage, are urged to email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Mark Patterson.
Quote reference number 12250082218.