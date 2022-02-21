The man was robbed on Ramshill Road near to Valley Bridge.

The 40-year-old was walking on Ramshill Road, close to Valley Bridge, when he was approached by two men between 11.30pm and 11.45pm on Monday February 14.

The two robbers barged into the man and stole his wallet and Apple Watch.

One of the robbers is described as white, over 6ft tall and wearing a dark hoody with his hood up.

The other robber is described as white, possibly in his 50s, approximately 5ft 8in tall, gaunt and skinny, with salt and pepper hair with grey around his sides.

He was wearing dark-coloured jeans and a scruffy, dirty grey jumper.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help identify the two robbers to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact officers on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 800 Christopher Southern. Alternatively, you can also email [email protected]

Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.