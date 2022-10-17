Man rushed to hospital with head injury after early-hours attack in Scarborough town centre

North Yorkshire Police said the violent assault happened on St Thomas Street at 4.30am on Sunday September 4.

Officers now want to speak with a white man, who was pictured wearing a white t-shirt with a motif on the back, black shorts and red trainers, in connection with the attack.

The victim, a man in his early 30s, from Bridlington, was left with a head injury which required hospital treatment.

North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV image stills of a man they want to speak with.

A CCTV appeal has now been launched, with still images of the wanted man shared by police.