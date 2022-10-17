Man rushed to hospital with head injury after early-hours attack in Scarborough town centre
A man was rushed to hospital with a head injury after an early-hours attack in Scarborough town centre.
North Yorkshire Police said the violent assault happened on St Thomas Street at 4.30am on Sunday September 4.
Officers now want to speak with a white man, who was pictured wearing a white t-shirt with a motif on the back, black shorts and red trainers, in connection with the attack.
The victim, a man in his early 30s, from Bridlington, was left with a head injury which required hospital treatment.
A CCTV appeal has now been launched, with still images of the wanted man shared by police.
Anyone with information or who recognises the man is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.