A man has been stabbed in the leg outside a property in Scarborough.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service at 3.20am on Wednesday to a report of a man who had received a stab injury on Albermarle Back Road.

A 24 year old man was initially taken to Scarborough Hospital for treatment but was later arrested on suspicion of assault.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and assaulting an emergency worker.

Both are currently in custody.