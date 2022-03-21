Man steals iPhone from group of girls in Scarborough McDonald's as police hunt suspect
North Yorkshire Police want to speak to a man following the theft of an iPhone from a McDonald's customer.
The theft happened on Monday March 7, at around 4.10pm at McDonald's Huntriss Row. A man approached a group of girls and spoke to them before leaving the table and taking an iPhone 12 belonging to one of the girls.
North Yorkshire Police are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he may have information that could assist the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jacob Rushworth.
Alternatively, you can email [email protected]
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12220039770 when passing on information.