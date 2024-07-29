Man suffers broken jaw in Scarborough attack

Police are appealing for information following an assault in Scarborough that left the victim requiring jaw reconstruction.

The attack happened between 4.19am and 4.21am on Sunday, July 21, when a man was assaulted and suffered a broken jaw, after being struck in the face several times.

The man received treatment for jaw reconstruction in hospital.

The suspect then made off between the casino and McGinty’s public house.

The suspect is described as being a slim white man, in his late teens to early 20s, wearing a blue t-shirt, dark jeans and white trainers.

Officers are particularly appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward.

Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Nicholas Burton.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240133046 when passing on any information.