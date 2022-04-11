Man suffers broken nose after being punched on Scarborough night out
Police are appealing for information after a man suffered a broken nose after a punch in Scarborough.
The incident occured on March 4, at around 4.30am, on St Thomas Street, Scarborough.
A man was punched in the face by another man, causing him to suffer a broken nose.
Police are requesting help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident take place or who knows anything else about it.
If you can help, email [email protected] and quote reference 12220057032.
Alternatively, you can call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC England 613, quoting reference 12220057032
If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.