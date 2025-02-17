Man suffers extensive bruising following assault in Scarborough bar
It happened at 9.40pm on Saturday, February 8.
The victim who was with his partner was assaulted.
Following the incident the victim suffered extensive bruising and has been left very shaken.
The suspects are described as both in their 30s, one of them was wearing a hat whilst the other had dark hair and a dark beard.
Anyone with information regarding the assault, or knowledge of who the offenders are, is asked to email [email protected].
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestopper’s on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250024661 when providing information.