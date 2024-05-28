Man suffers facial injuries after 'violent incident' at Whitby's The Angel Hotel
The incident took place in the beer garden on Wednesday May 15 at about 11.30pm and involved two men and a woman.
Police are appealing for information about the identities of the three people involved.
They were with a group of about five other people, who will have witnessed the incident, and police are ask them to get in touch.
Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 319 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240090327 when passing on information.