Man suffers facial injuries after 'violent incident' at Whitby's The Angel Hotel

A man suffered facial injuries in a violent incident at The Angel Hotel in Whitby.

The incident took place in the beer garden on Wednesday May 15 at about 11.30pm and involved two men and a woman.

Police are appealing for information about the identities of the three people involved.

They were with a group of about five other people, who will have witnessed the incident, and police are ask them to get in touch.

Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.