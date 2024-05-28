Man suffers facial injuries after 'violent incident' at Whitby's The Angel Hotel

By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th May 2024, 08:14 BST
A man suffered facial injuries in a violent incident at The Angel Hotel in Whitby.

The incident took place in the beer garden on Wednesday May 15 at about 11.30pm and involved two men and a woman.

Police are appealing for information about the identities of the three people involved.

They were with a group of about five other people, who will have witnessed the incident, and police are ask them to get in touch.

A man suffered facial injuries in an incident in The Angel Hotel's beer garden in Whitby.

Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 319 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240090327 when passing on information.