Man suffers fractured jaw after being punched in face at The Globe Inn, Malton
The assault happened in the beer garden at The Globe Inn at around 11.45pm on Friday March 29 when an altercation between two men resulted in the victim being punched in the face.
The victim suffered a fractured jaw as a result.
Please email [email protected] if you saw this incident or have information that will assist the police investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1054 Nate Mills, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website
Please quote reference 12240055219 when passing on information.