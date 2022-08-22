Man suffers head injury during 'violent' late-night attack in Scarborough

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, in his 50s, does not recall the exact location of the attack but was walking from West Park Terrace between 9pm and 10pm on Tuesday August 16.

North Yorkshire Police said the assault probably happened on Falsgrave Road, Victoria Road or North Marine Road.

Officers are now urging passers-by or motorists who may have witnessed the attack to come forward.

The man was assaulted while out for a walk in Scarborough.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC609 Wilson.