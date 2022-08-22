News you can trust since 1882
Man suffers head injury during 'violent' late-night attack in Scarborough

A man has suffered a head injury after being assaulted late at night in Scarborough.

By George Buksmann
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:37 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:47 pm

The victim, in his 50s, does not recall the exact location of the attack but was walking from West Park Terrace between 9pm and 10pm on Tuesday August 16.

North Yorkshire Police said the assault probably happened on Falsgrave Road, Victoria Road or North Marine Road.

Officers are now urging passers-by or motorists who may have witnessed the attack to come forward.



Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC609 Wilson.

Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote police reference number 12220146347 when providing information.