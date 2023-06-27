Man suffers potentially life changing injuries after motorcycle accident near Scarborough

A black Honda motorcycle was travelling eastbound towards Bridlington, when it is believed to have lost control and left the road, coming to a stop on the embankment.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are thought to be life changing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage from around the time the incident occurred, is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 534 of June 24.