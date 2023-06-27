Man suffers potentially life changing injuries after motorcycle accident near Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the B1253 High Street, Octon, between Octon Grange Lane and Scarborough Road, at around 5.30pm on Saturday June 24.
By Louise Perrin
Published 27th Jun 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 08:39 BST
A black Honda motorcycle was travelling eastbound towards Bridlington, when it is believed to have lost control and left the road, coming to a stop on the embankment.
A man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are thought to be life changing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage from around the time the incident occurred, is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 534 of June 24.