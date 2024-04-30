Man suffers serious injuries after assault by mountain biker near Cropton Forest, Pickering

Alan Cummings, was punched to the head and face by one of the men.

On Saturday April 20, at about 3pm, three men were riding mountain bikes near Cropton Forest when a confrontation took place with the victim.

The victim, local resident Alan Cummings, was punched to the head and face by one of the men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man who assaulted the victim is described as white, aged in his late 40s or 50, about 5ft 6ins tall, of muscular build with broad shoulders, with a bit of a ginger beard, and possibly tattoos.

He was wearing bright-coloured designer mountain bike gear and was riding a yellow bike.

Another of the men was also white, aged over 50 years old, 6ft tall and wearing mountain bike gear including a tight blue waterproof mountain bike coat, long trousers and gloves.

The other man is described as younger than the other two. He was white, aged in his 30s, around 6ft tall, of slim build, with dark hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was wearing glasses, ¾-length shorts and other mountain bike gear including a black helmet. His bike was dark in colour.

The victim received treatment at York Hospital.

He suffered a broken nose, a fractured eye socket, a haematoma under one eye, a fractured cheek bone, marks on his forehead and sore ribs.

Officers are urgently asking people to come forward if they recognise the three men from their descriptions, or they were in the Pickering area that day and may have seen them elsewhere.

Anyone with information is asked to email craig.hardcastle@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101 and ask for Craig Hardcastle.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers via their website or 0800 555 111.