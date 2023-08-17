News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Man sustains 'slight injuries' after collision between car and motorcycle on Eastborough, Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a road traffic collision that occurred on Eastborough, Scarborough.
By Louise Perrin
Published 17th Aug 2023, 17:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 17:41 BST
A man has sustained 'slight injuries' after a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Eastborough, ScarboroughA man has sustained 'slight injuries' after a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Eastborough, Scarborough
A man has sustained 'slight injuries' after a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Eastborough, Scarborough

The incident happened at 10.20am on Friday, August 11, and involved a collision between a black Triumph motorcycle and a red Citroen C3.

The rider of the motorcycle sustained slight injuries to his ankle along with some damage to his vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The stretch of road remained open while officers investigated the scene.

Police would like the driver of the Citroen to come forward and we are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

Most Popular

In particular, they are appealing for information about what occurred moments after both vehicles collided.

Anyone with information shoul email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Toby Gonella.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230150389.