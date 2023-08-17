Man sustains 'slight injuries' after collision between car and motorcycle on Eastborough, Scarborough

A man has sustained 'slight injuries' after a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Eastborough, Scarborough

The incident happened at 10.20am on Friday, August 11, and involved a collision between a black Triumph motorcycle and a red Citroen C3.

The rider of the motorcycle sustained slight injuries to his ankle along with some damage to his vehicle.

The stretch of road remained open while officers investigated the scene.

Police would like the driver of the Citroen to come forward and we are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

In particular, they are appealing for information about what occurred moments after both vehicles collided.

Anyone with information shoul email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Toby Gonella.