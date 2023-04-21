News you can trust since 1882
Man taken to hospital after assault at Filey Rose Garden shelter

A man had to be taken to hospital after an assault at Filey Rose Garden shelter by a man who arrived on a bicycle.

By Louise Perrin
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 09:56 BST

The incident happened occurred at around 9:30pm on Wednesday April 5 and involved an assault on a man by a suspect who arrived on a bicycle at the Rose Garden shelter next to the roundabout on Station Avenue.

The suspect was a man wearing a black jacket with a hood, dark trousers and ankle height boots

The victim had to be taken to Scarborough Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Man assaulted at Filey Rose Garden shelter by man who arrived on a bike
Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Forsyth.

Those wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230060759.

