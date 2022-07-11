A man has been taken to hospital after a road accident in Whitby, and police are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened on Thursday July 7 at around 5pm and involved a black Seat Ibiza.

The crash, which involved one car, happened on the A171 west of Whitby, near to the Roxby junction, where the car left the road.

The driver was taken to James Cook Hospital, where they received treatment for minor injuries.

Officers are asking for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

In particular, information about the events leading up to the crash, and any dashcam footage which may have captured it.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email [email protected]

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Thompson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.