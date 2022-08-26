Man taken to hospital after fight during Whitby Regatta - Police appeal for witnesses
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a fight that occurred on Windsor Terrace in Whitby.
This incident happened at around 5pm on Monday August 15 and involved two men having a fight in the street.
One man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries and the other was arrested by officers before being released on bail.
Police are requesting the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular they are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident as the town centre was particularly busy around this time with the Whitby Regatta going on.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Nicholas Patrick.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220145199.