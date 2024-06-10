Man taken to hospital after firearm 'discharged' on Wreyfield Drive in Scarborough

A man has been taken to hospital after a firearms incident in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for dashcam and doorbell camera footage following two incidents in Scarborough on Saturday (June 8).

Officers were called at 11.35pm on Saturday to reports that a man had been assaulted on Wreyfield Drive.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail pending further investigation.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Following investigation, it appears that a firearm of some description was discharged in the area at the time.

“We are appealing for any information that could assist our investigation into the incident.

“We are also investigating a second incident that occurred earlier in the evening where it was reported that an argument and disturbance took place at around 10pm near to the row of shops on Colescliffe Road.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who has any dashcam or doorbell camera footage that may have captured something, in particular any of the people involved in the two incidents, or any vehicles in the areas at the time.”

Anyone with any information that can assist the investigation is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for John Wilson.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.