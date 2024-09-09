Man taken to hospital after serious collision on Castle Road, Scarborough

A 70-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a serious collision on Castle Road, Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision on Castle Road in Scarborough.

It happened near to the junction of Regent Street at around 1.15pm on Sunday (September 8) and involved a black BMW X5 and a pedestrian, a local man aged in his 70s.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the BMW X5, a 41-year-old man from Scarborough, was arrested in connection with the investigation. He was later released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

The road was closed until 7pm while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicle involved to be recovered.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle or pedestrian prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team.

Quote reference 12240163727 when passing on information.