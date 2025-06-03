Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following collision in Bridlington

The collision occurred at the junction of the A165 with Grindale Lane

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a car and a cyclist were involved in a road traffic collision on the A165, Scarborough Road in Bridlington yesterday (Monday, June 2).

It was reported at around 12pm that a cyclist and a black Chevrolet Captiva were in collision at the junction of Grindale Lane.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist, an 81-year-old man, was taken to hospital to receive treatment to injuries which are thought to be life threatening.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or who has any CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 204 of 2 June.