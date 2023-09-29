Man threatens boy in Scarborough by telling him he has a knife as police appeal for witnesses
The incident happened at the junction of West Road and Prince of Wales Terrace, at around 7.05pm on the evening of Wednesday, September 27.
The schoolboy was riding his bike and wearing a green fluorescent helmet and black parka coat with a fur trim.
He was approached by a man who is described as wearing a black padded coat, and had ginger hair and a thin moustache.
The man threatened the boy and told him that he had a knife, although he did not produce one.
Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident and to any residents in the area who may have captured the boy, the suspect or the incident on their doorbell cameras.
If you can help, email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC James Moody 1199.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230183731.