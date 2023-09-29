News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Man threatens boy in Scarborough by telling him he has a knife as police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information including doorbell camera footage after a 13-year-old boy was threatened by a man.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:36 BST
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information including doorbell camera footage after a 13-year-old boy was threatened by a man.North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information including doorbell camera footage after a 13-year-old boy was threatened by a man.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information including doorbell camera footage after a 13-year-old boy was threatened by a man.

The incident happened at the junction of West Road and Prince of Wales Terrace, at around 7.05pm on the evening of Wednesday, September 27.

The schoolboy was riding his bike and wearing a green fluorescent helmet and black parka coat with a fur trim.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was approached by a man who is described as wearing a black padded coat, and had ginger hair and a thin moustache.

The man threatened the boy and told him that he had a knife, although he did not produce one.

Most Popular

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident and to any residents in the area who may have captured the boy, the suspect or the incident on their doorbell cameras.

If you can help, email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC James Moody 1199.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230183731.