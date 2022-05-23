North Yorkshire Police said £80 worth of diesel was stolen from Scarborough Sainsbury's petrol station on Falsgrave Road without any attempt made to pay on Saturday April 2.

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to, pictured alongside a red Honda Civic, after driving away with the fuel.

Enquiries using the car's registration number have not led to identifying the man in the CCTV image, officers said.

A car drove off without paying for fuel at Scarborough Sainsbury's and a CCTV appeal has now been launched.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Matt Philpott or email [email protected]

Information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote police reference number 12220055613 when passing on information.