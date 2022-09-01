Man wanted by police after burglary in Scarborough's Old Town
A man is wanted by police following a burglary in Scarborough’s Old Town.
By George Buksmann
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:34 am
North Yorkshire Police said a man entered a home on Longwestgate and stole items at around 5.30am on Sunday August 21.
Officers have now issued a CCTV still of a man they would like to speak with.
He is pictured wearing a blue top, baseball cap and dark-coloured jacket.
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101.
Information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111. Quote police reference number 12220149028.