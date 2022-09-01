Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police said a man entered a home on Longwestgate and stole items at around 5.30am on Sunday August 21.

Officers have now issued a CCTV still of a man they would like to speak with.

He is pictured wearing a blue top, baseball cap and dark-coloured jacket.

North Yorkshire Police would like to speak with this man regarding the burglary.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101.