Man wanted by police after burglary in Scarborough's Old Town

A man is wanted by police following a burglary in Scarborough’s Old Town.

By George Buksmann
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:34 am

North Yorkshire Police said a man entered a home on Longwestgate and stole items at around 5.30am on Sunday August 21.

Officers have now issued a CCTV still of a man they would like to speak with.

He is pictured wearing a blue top, baseball cap and dark-coloured jacket.

North Yorkshire Police would like to speak with this man regarding the burglary.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101.

Information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111. Quote police reference number 12220149028.