News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man wanted by police after indecent exposure incident at Scarborough's Star Map

A man is wanted by police following an indecent exposure incident in Scarborough’s South Bay.

By George Buksmann
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:38 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:13 pm

North Yorkshire Police said a man was reported indecently exposing himself in public near the Star Map in South Cliff, at the site of the former South Bay outdoor swimming pool, at 7.55am on Saturday August 27.

The man is described as white and in his 40s with blond/grey hair in a “mop and messy” style.

Officers are now urging witnesses to come forward and help establish what happened.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened near to Scarborough's Star Map and former outdoor pool.

Most Popular

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, select option two and ask for Joe Daniel.

Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote police reference number 12220153202 when providing information.