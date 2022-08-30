Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police said a man was reported indecently exposing himself in public near the Star Map in South Cliff, at the site of the former South Bay outdoor swimming pool, at 7.55am on Saturday August 27.

The man is described as white and in his 40s with blond/grey hair in a “mop and messy” style.

Officers are now urging witnesses to come forward and help establish what happened.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, select option two and ask for Joe Daniel.