Man wanted by police after indecent exposure incident at Scarborough's Star Map
A man is wanted by police following an indecent exposure incident in Scarborough’s South Bay.
North Yorkshire Police said a man was reported indecently exposing himself in public near the Star Map in South Cliff, at the site of the former South Bay outdoor swimming pool, at 7.55am on Saturday August 27.
The man is described as white and in his 40s with blond/grey hair in a “mop and messy” style.
Officers are now urging witnesses to come forward and help establish what happened.
Most Popular
-
1
One million tickets for train journeys across the North of England for just £1 in flash sale - how to get yours
-
2
Wildlife watchers stunned to count over 80 minke whales off Staithes on the Yorkshire coast in just one morning
-
3
Man from Ugthorpe, near Whitby, lands 1 in 656,000 hand in dominoes drive
-
4
Seagull killed after street attack in Scarborough as man arrested for animal cruelty
-
5
Man wanted by police after indecent exposure incident at Scarborough's Star Map
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, select option two and ask for Joe Daniel.
Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote police reference number 12220153202 when providing information.