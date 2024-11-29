Man wanted in connection with stalking offences may be in Ryedale

Stephen Willetts is wanted in connection with stalking offences

North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for a man wanted in connection with stalking offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Willetts, 43, has been evading officers for a month.

It is believed he had recently been living in the Catterick Garrison area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also has links to Ryedale, Easingwold, York, and in the West Midlands where he is originally from.

Anyone with information that could help to locate Willetts is urged to call 101, or for immediate sightings, dial 999.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by making an online report.

Quote reference number 12240187029 when providing details.