Man wanted in connection with stalking offences may be in Ryedale
North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for a man wanted in connection with stalking offences.
Stephen Willetts, 43, has been evading officers for a month.
It is believed he had recently been living in the Catterick Garrison area.
He also has links to Ryedale, Easingwold, York, and in the West Midlands where he is originally from.
Anyone with information that could help to locate Willetts is urged to call 101, or for immediate sightings, dial 999.
Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by making an online report.
Quote reference number 12240187029 when providing details.