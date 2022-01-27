Man 'wearing dark clothing and a dark hat' smashes CCTV camera in Eastfield, Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about an act of criminal damage in Eastfield, Scarborough.
The incident happened on January 25 at 12.40am, when a man wearing black clothing and a dark hat smashed a CCTV camera on a property in Hawthorn Walk.
The man approached the property from Beech Walk before committing the damage and running off back towards Beech Walk.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for information to identify the man who has left the elderly resident feeling frightened and vulnerable.
Anyone with a dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage which may assist with the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Rushworth.
You can also email [email protected]
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220013672.