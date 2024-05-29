Daniel Gee

Cleveland Police is appealing to trace wanted man Daniel Gee, 44, who absconded from Kirklevington Prison on Monday May 27.

Mr Gee is described as a white male, large build, around 6ft tall and bald.

He was last seen wearing a black jumper, black Adidas bottoms with a white stripe down each leg and black trainers.

He was carrying a yellow JD Sports bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is believed to have links to the North Yorkshire area including Whitby, Carlisle, St Helens and Merseyside.