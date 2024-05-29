Man who absconded from Kirklevington Prison may be in Whitby
Cleveland Police is appealing to trace wanted man Daniel Gee, 44, who absconded from Kirklevington Prison on Monday May 27.
Mr Gee is described as a white male, large build, around 6ft tall and bald.
He was last seen wearing a black jumper, black Adidas bottoms with a white stripe down each leg and black trainers.
He was carrying a yellow JD Sports bag.
He is believed to have links to the North Yorkshire area including Whitby, Carlisle, St Helens and Merseyside.
Anyone who may have seen Daniel Gee or may know his current whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 098852.