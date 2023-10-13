News you can trust since 1882
Man who has Scarborough links wanted in connection with burglary

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a man wanted following a burglary in the Scarborough area.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Police are appealing for information about a man wanted following a burglary in the Scarborough area.Police are appealing for information about a man wanted following a burglary in the Scarborough area.
Ionut Ferbinteanu, 21, who has links to the Scarborough area, is wanted in connection with a burglary there earlier this year.

Despite ongoing enquiries, he has not yet been located.

If you see him, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting. Please quote reference 12230016508.