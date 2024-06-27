Man who helped build soccer stadiums jailed three years for dealing cocaine in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A builder who carried out construction work on football stadiums and a high-security prisonhas been jailed for dealing cocaine in Scarborough.

Ashley Knight, 36, had been working for a firm involved in the construction of soccer stadiums and building work at Full Sutton Prison, a Category A jail near York, but was also moonlighting as a drug dealer.

Prosecutor Brooke Morrison told York Crown Court that Knight was driving a Mercedes which was stopped by police in Scarborough on January 15, 2022.

Officers found nine dealer bags of cocaine inside the vehicle, along with £910 cash.

Locked up - Ashley Knight.

He was taken into custody but claimed the drugs and cash had “nothing to do with him”, even though he was the only one inside the car.

He then refused to give the PIN number to his mobile phone.

Analysis of the phone showed that Knight had been sending out “broadcast” messages to potential drug customers in Scarborough.

Knight, of Nursery Road, Arnold, Nottinghamshire, appeared for sentence via video link today (June 27) after being remanded in custody.

Ms Morrison said the former builder had previous convictions for drug dealing including one in 2021 for supplying cannabis.

Defence barrister Mike Greenhalgh said that Knight, who is a father, had been living with his partner in Mansfield prior to being remanded in custody.

He said that Knight had been working for a construction firm as a “concrete operative” and, “ironically”, had carried out building work at Full Sutton Prison in Pocklington, as well as at leisure facilities and football stadiums.

He said Knight had gained “some responsibility and seniority” within the company and also worked in shop-fitting and the preparation of flat-pack surfaces for offices.

But just prior to his arrest in Scarborough he had been out of work and “at a low ebb, using drugs and got involved in supply”.

“He lost his job because he was held (in custody) overnight and work which he was supposed to undertake in Manchester didn’t happen,” added Mr Greenhalgh.

Judge Sean Morris, the Recorder of York, told Knight: “You have a record for serious criminal offending including robbery but more importantly you were convicted of supplying cannabis in 2017.

“That offence should have been a shot across your bows to keep you away from drugs, but it hasn’t, and you have been peddling misery (in Scarborough)”.