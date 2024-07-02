Officers believe the man pictured may be able to help with their enquiries

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about criminal damage that occurred in Whitby.

It happened at 1.50am on Saturday, 8 June at the Middle Earth Tavern on Church Street, and involved a man smashing a window using a keg that had been left for collection.

Officers are particularly appealing for information about the identity of the man in the image, as he may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1668 Henderson.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.