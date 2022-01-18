Man with knife arrested in Scarborough town centre after entering restaurant

A man has been arrested after he was caught carrying a knife in Scarborough town centre.

By George Buksmann
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 9:25 am
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 9:26 am

Officers from Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team were called on Monday January 17 at around 7.30pm after reports of a man who was believed to have a knife.

A 22-year-old man was quickly identified and arrested for possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place after entering a fast food restaurant on Huntriss Row.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team had been conducting targeted evening patrols in the town centre, to reduce and prevent anti-social behaviour before they were diverted to the restaurant to join Expedite Crime Team officers.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A young man has been arrested after carrying a knife in Scarborough town centre. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

North Yorkshire Police said the man has been charged and is set to appear at court.

A police spokesperson said: "We would like to thank the person who made the call to alert us."

Information can be passed on to North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting reference number 12220009324.