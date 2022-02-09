The sentencing hearing at York Crown Court heard he had “preyed” on the teenage girls, leaving one of the victims, whom he attempted to rape, feeling suicidal.

Blackie had denied 10 separate allegations but was found guilty of all charges, and appeared via video link for sentence.

Judge Sean Morris, the Recorder of York, told Blackie: “The school [which he named] was, and still is, an excellent school with a fine reputation (and) your behaviour must not be allowed to tar that reputation.

“No-one could have predicted this happening. I’ve heard testimonials from parents…about what a good teacher you were, but nobody knew that inside that good teacher there lurked a darker side – a physical liking for young, adolescent girls and you indulged yourself…and you took advantage (of the victims).”

Mr Morris paid tribute to the “highly professional” investigative work by North Yorkshire Police, and in particular Det Con Beverley Garbutt, in bringing Blackie to justice.

He commended DC Garbutt to the Chief Constable of North Yorkshire “for some very good police work indeed”.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Wright said afterwards: “I am satisfied with today’s outcome.

"Mark Blackie abused his position of trust in the worst way, preying on his victims when they were at their most vulnerable.

“His victims have been so brave throughout this entire process and I praise them for coming forward and speaking to police. I hope after today they can start to move on with their lives and look forward to the future.

“I want to thank the investigation team, who have worked so hard to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure, working with partner agencies, that the victims and their families have been supported.

“Cases like this are most complex and really do affect an entire school community, so I also want to thank the school for their co-operation throughout the investigation.