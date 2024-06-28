Masked men force their way into home in Hunmanby near Filey and demand cash
The incident happened at approximately 3.20pm on Thursday June 27, when two men forced their way into an address on Hall Park Road whilst making demands for cash.
When the occupier immediately rang the police, the offenders fled the address in an unknown direction.
The two suspects are described as both being young men in their mid-twenties.
At the time of the incident, they were wearing hi-vis jackets with masks covering their faces.
Sergeant Liam Cromack said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident and we are doing our utmost to find those responsible.
“We would urge anyone with any information to come forward, in particular any witnesses that may have seen two men matching this description in the area at the time, or anyone who may have CCTV footage who has not already been approached by the police.”
Anyone with information should email [email protected], call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Scott Sunderland, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240113987 when passing on information.