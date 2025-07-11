Men's toilets vandalised three times in six months in Norton

The toilets have been damaged for the third time in six months

The men’s toilets on Church Street in Norton have been vandalised for the third time in six months.

Officers are appealing for information about the most recent spate of criminal damage which occurred between Monday July 7 and Tuesday July 8.

They are particularly asking for information from anybody who heard or saw anyone causing damage to the toilets.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jane Jones.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250125811 when passing on information.