Mini Police Officers check for speeding drivers in Eastfield, Scarborough
Pupils from Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy took to the streets of Eastfield on Tuesday (February 20) to check for speeding motorists.
Ten Mini Police Officers have been working with the Eastfield Neighbourhood Police to learn more about policing.
Part of their role includes going on patrol to make our streets safer.
This week the group looked at road safety which involved monitoring the speed of vehicles on Westway.The Mini Police were happy to report that all road users monitored were adhering to the speed limit.