Missing man may have travelled to Whitby or Scarborough by train

David Evans

Cleveland Police has issued an appeal to trace missing 42-year-old David Evans from the Stockton area.

David is described as white, slim to stocky build, with short brown receding hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a blue logo on the back, a grey tracksuit/jogging bottoms and grey/blue trainers with white soles.

David was last seen in the Hull area but it is believed he could have travelled back to Cleveland.

He also has links with Stockton, Middlesbrough York, Whitby, Scarborough and Hull. It is believed he may have travelled by train.

Officers and family members of David are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare, and have appealed directly to David himself to get in touch with police.

Anyone who may know of David’s whereabouts, or anyone who may have seen him, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 225694.