Missing person with links to Scarborough and Bridlington wanted on recall to prison
Police are appealing for help to find a missing person from Leeds who has links to the Yorkshire coast.
Gavin Buike, 31 from Leeds, is currently wanted on recall to prison.
Mr Buike has links to Scarborough, Bridlington and Tadcaster.
Extensive enquiries have been carried out to find him but at this time his whereabouts are unknown.
Anyone who has seen him or has information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101.
Quote crime reference 13230349904.
Information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.