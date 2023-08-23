News you can trust since 1882
Moped and tools stolen from a garage in Whitby as police appeal for information

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public’s help after a moped and tools were burgled from a property in Commondale, Whitby.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 16:40 BST
The burglary happened in the early hours of Monday, august 7 when the victim’s garage was broken into and multiple tools and a moped were stolen.

The severely damaged moped has now been recovered.

If you recognise any of the people in these images or saw anything suspicious. email [email protected].

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Hayley Turner.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230147171 when passing on information.