Moped and tools stolen from a garage in Whitby as police appeal for information

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public’s help after a moped and tools were burgled from a property in Commondale, Whitby.

The burglary happened in the early hours of Monday, august 7 when the victim’s garage was broken into and multiple tools and a moped were stolen.

The severely damaged moped has now been recovered.

If you recognise any of the people in these images or saw anything suspicious. email [email protected].

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Hayley Turner.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.