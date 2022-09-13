Moped stolen during overnight theft in Scarborough
A moped has been stolen during an overnight theft in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police said thieves stole a red Honda moped during the late-night incident on Lowfields in Eastfield between 9.30pm on Tuesday September 6 and 5.20am on Wednesday September 7.
Officers are now urging anyone who may have seen or heard a moped in the area of The Dell at around 4.30am to come forward.
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, select option two and ask for Megan Campbell.
Most Popular
Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.
Quote police reference number 1222016 when providing information.