More than 1,700 knives surrendered in North Yorkshire as knife bin rollout expands to help tackle crime

More than 1,700 knives have been taken out of circulation in North Yorkshire in the past three months following the county-wide roll out of knife surrender bins.

Items including hunting knives, daggers and machetes have been safely deposited at the secure bins, which are in easy-to-access locations such as car parks.

The scheme, which is run by North Yorkshire Council and North Yorkshire Police, aims to take as many blades as possible out of circulation, to prevent them falling into the wrong hands.

The knives are then destroyed and recycled.

As part of a nationwide week to highlight knife crime called Operation Sceptre, additional amnesty bins are now located in York, Scarborough, Malton, Northallerton, Harrogate and Skipton police stations until Sunday (May 25), so people can surrender weapons with no questions asked.

There will also be extra police deployments to target areas in the county where knife crime has been detected, operations to prevent knife-carrying and educational visits to schools.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Sygrove, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “While knife crime in North Yorkshire is very low – around two-and-a-half times below the national average – sadly we do deal with the devastating impact of it.

“This week is about raising awareness of knife crime, but we work 24 hours a day every day of the year to make sure blades don’t fall into the wrong hands and ensure they aren’t carried as weapons.

"The knife bin rollout has played a big part in helping us do that.

"If you are worried about someone carrying a knife, please tell a family member, a teacher or youth worker, a police officer, or report it to the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"It really could save a life."

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for corporate services, Councillor Heather Phillips, whose responsibilities include community safety, added: “We prioritise the safety and wellbeing of communities across North Yorkshire and the roll out of knife drop bins helps emphasise that message.

“No-one should have to deal with the awful consequences that knife crime brings.

“By surrendering bladed items, you are helping to limit the chances of that happening to a relative, friend or someone where you live.

“It is pleasing to see the number of knives that have been removed from our streets since we increased the number of knife drop bins in the county.

“We will continue to work with the public, North Yorkshire Police and other partners to highlight the dangers of carrying knives and other bladed implements and promote education, prevention, and safe disposal initiatives that help keep our communities safe.”

Many of the knives surrendered so far are legal to possess, but would be illegal to carry in public without a lawful purpose.

However, some of them fall into a category of offensive weapons which are illegal to possess, even if kept at home.

Anyone who brings knives to the bins will not face prosecution for possessing the items.

The following figures show the number of knives deposited by area:

Selby – 41

Tadcaster – 212

Skipton – 128

Settle – 51

Harrogate – 2,142 (in total since installation of pilot bin in January 2023) – 441 since county-wide roll out in 2025

Ripon – 25

Knaresborough – 125

Boroughbridge – 74

Stokesley – 109

Northallerton – 85

Thirsk – 24

Richmond – 85

Colburn – 66

Acomb (York) – 51

Clifton (York) – 30

Heworth (York) – 22

Malton – 24

Pickering – 45

Scarborough – 40

Whitby – 25

To find your nearest knife bin, click HERE