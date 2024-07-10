More than £10,000 damage caused after burglary at Norton College, Malton
The burglary took place on Sunday evening (July 7) when four youths entered the college campus.
While on site, they entered buildings and caused extensive damage rendering the sports hall unusable.
Classrooms were disturbed with equipment damaged within.
Items were also stolen from drawers and schoolwork desecrated.
Enquiries are fast-paced and multiple lines of enquiry have been identified.
Officers are particularly appealing for information to help identify any of the four youths captured on the CCTV image.
They are asking residents who live in the areas around the Norton College campus to get it touch if they noticed four young people in sportswear and masks or saw anything suspicious just before 7pm or after 8.30pm on Sunday.
Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation quoting 12240120908.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.