More than £3,000 worth of tools - including four chainsaws - stolen in burglary at property near Malton
The incident happened between 10pm on Monday April 21 and 10am on Tuesday April 22 on Kirby Misperton Lane in Great Habton, near Malton, when the tools were stolen from a property.
These tools included three Husqvarna chainsaws (394XP, 560XP and 540XP models), a Stihl Top Handle Chainsaw, a Dewalt DCD795 Drill and a Dewalt PCF809 Impact Driver.
Police are particularly appealing for information about any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area around the time of the incident, any information around the stolen items as well as any CCTV footage that may assist the investigation.
Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Nick Hainsworth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12250070824 when passing on information.