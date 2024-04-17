More than £300,000 worth of cocaine seized in Bridlington and three men arrested
Upon entering an address on Quay Road, officers are believed to have discovered approximately £320,000 worth of suspected cocaine, approximately £120,000 cash, weapons and a 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
Upon searching a second address on St Johns Walk, a further two men, aged 28 and 40, were arrested in connection.
All three have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and remain in police custody at this time.
Anyone with information that may assist with police enquiries can contact Humberside Police on their non-emergency number 101 while quoting crime reference number 24*51608.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.