More than £300,000 worth of cocaine seized in Bridlington and three men arrested

Three men have been arrested after Humberside Police officers executed two simultaneous warrants in Bridlington yesterday (Tuesday, April 16).
By Claudia Bowes
Published 17th Apr 2024, 11:28 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2024, 11:34 BST
Three men have been arrested after Humberside Police officers executed two simultaneous warrants in Bridlington. Photo: Humberside Police.Three men have been arrested after Humberside Police officers executed two simultaneous warrants in Bridlington. Photo: Humberside Police.
Three men have been arrested after Humberside Police officers executed two simultaneous warrants in Bridlington. Photo: Humberside Police.

Upon entering an address on Quay Road, officers are believed to have discovered approximately £320,000 worth of suspected cocaine, approximately £120,000 cash, weapons and a 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Upon searching a second address on St Johns Walk, a further two men, aged 28 and 40, were arrested in connection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All three have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and remain in police custody at this time.

Most Popular

Anyone with information that may assist with police enquiries can contact Humberside Police on their non-emergency number 101 while quoting crime reference number 24*51608.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.