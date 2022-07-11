More urgent fraud warnings issued by police as social media scams target residents along the Yorkshire Coast

A Facebook page claiming to be from Center Parcs is circling with a giveaway competition, and people along the Yorkshire Coast are sharing it to their own pages.

The Facebook page, and others like it, is fraudulently claiming to be a well known business, and it is used to obtain personal details in a practice known as Data Harvesting.

There will be posts, claiming to be from a CEO, giving away holidays to people who share the page and write a comment.

PCSO Nathan Stuart, a Fraud Ambassador from Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "If a giveaway looks too good to be true, then it usually is.

“Check the page you are looking at to see how genuine it is. If it is a big company such as Center Parcs, they will have lots of posts, going back longer than a week, with a professional layout.

“Look for contact details on the page for the business, look for terms and conditions and check the grammar, punctuation and spelling."

Center Parcs UK have also taken to Facebook to advise people of the scam.

Advice has also been shared by police for those who have already shared and completed the request from the scam.

They say to delete the shared post you have created and unlike the page. Do not respond to any messages from the page and don't provide any personal data.

Ensure your Facebook profile only shows your information to your friends by changing the settings.

If you have already provided personal details, please get in touch via 101, in person at the Police Station or online via the NYP Reporting Tool.