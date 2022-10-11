News you can trust since 1882
Morrisons shoppers steal £1,500 worth of alcohol from Malton store as CCTV appeal launched

Thousands of pounds worth of alcohol has been stolen from a supermarket in Ryedale.

By George Buksmann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

North Yorkshire Police said £1,500 worth of alcoholic drinks were stolen from Morrisons in Malton on Wednesday September 14.

Officers have now launched a CCTV appeal and have released images of a man and woman they want to speak with.

A police spokesperson said: “If you recognise them and have information that could help identify them please contact us.”

Do you recognise either of these two people? North Yorkshire Police would like to speak with them.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote police reference number 12220170845.

Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.