Motability car 'keyed' in Scarborough as police appeal for witnesses

A Motability car in Eastfield, Scarborough has been deliberately ‘keyed’ prompting a police appeal.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 09:10 BST

The red Toyota was parked at the rear of Eastway Flats, Eastfield, between Saturday July 1 and Sunday July 2 when the incident occurred.

It caused a considerable amount of damage to the vehicle’s paintwork.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

North Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal after a Motability car was 'keyed' in Eastfield.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Paul.O'[email protected]

Alternatively, call 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul O'Neill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230123040.

