The red Toyota was parked at the rear of Eastway Flats, Eastfield, between Saturday July 1 and Sunday July 2 when the incident occurred.

It caused a considerable amount of damage to the vehicle’s paintwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

North Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal after a Motability car was 'keyed' in Eastfield.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Paul.O'[email protected]

Alternatively, call 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul O'Neill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad