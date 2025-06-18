Motorbike rider dies following collision near Malton

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the collision to come forward

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision near Malton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision, between a blue VW Tiguan SUV and a blue Honda motorcycle on the B1248 just south of Wharram le Street, near the junction with Station Road, occurred at around 11.42am on Tuesday (June 17).

The 82-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man’s family have been informed and they are receiving specialist support from our officers.

The driver of the Tiguan, a man aged in his 60s, is assisting officers with the investigation. He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Diversions were put in place to allow emergency services to work safety at the scene and so both vehicles could be recovered as part of the collision investigation.

The road reopened just after 9pm, after the highways team cleared debris from the carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are urging people to come forward if they witnessed or have dashcam footage of the collision itself, or recall seeing either the blue Tiguan or the blue Honda motorcycle prior to the incident.

Anyone who can help is asked to email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call 101 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team.

Quote reference number 12250109536 when providing details.