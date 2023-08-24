News you can trust since 1882
Motorbike rider hospitalised after collision with a car in Ruswarp, Whitby

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a road traffic collision that occurred in Ruswarp near Whitby.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 24th Aug 2023
Updated 24th Aug 2023
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a road traffic collision that occurred in Ruswarp near Whitby.

It happened at approximately 9am on Wednesday, August 23 on the B1410 in Ruswarp at the junction with Carr Hall Gardens.

It involved a red Ford Focus and a silver Keeway Silverlight motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle has sustained fractures to his left ankle and foot.

He was transported to hospital where he is still receiving treatment and although his injuries are serious, they are not life threatening.

The driver of the Ford Focus is assisting us with our enquiries.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch to assist their investigation.

Officers would also like you to come forward if you have dash-cam footage of either of the vehicles prior to the collision.

If you can help, email [email protected], or contact 101, option 2, and ask for Paul Dixon.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230158957 when passing on information.