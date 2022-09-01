Motorbike rider suffers broken toe after hit-and-run crash with car in Scarborough

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police said the collision between two vehicles happened on Filey Road, near to the junction with Belvedere Road, at 3.50pm on Saturday August 27.

Officers said the black Honda CBF motorbike was filtering through traffic when a white Volkswagen Passat turned at a junction.

The car’s wheel “made contact” with the motorbike and its rider, who suffered a broken toe and damage to the bike, but the driver of the Volkswagen did not stop at the scene of the crash.

North Yorkshire Police said the crash happened on Filey Road, near to the junction with Belvedere Road, pictured. (Photo: Google Maps)

Witnesses and those with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident are now being urged to come forward.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote reference number 12220155097.